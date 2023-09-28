Impact of Early Vs. Late TRE on Weight Loss and Metabolic Wellness

The following is a summary of “Effect of Early Time-Restricted Eating vs Later Time-Restricted Eating on Weight Loss and Metabolic Health,” published in the July 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Liu, et al.

The optimal timing of the daily eating window in time-restricted eating (TRE) interventions, whether early or later, remains controversial. The potential differential effects of early and later TRE on weight loss and metabolic health were areas of ongoing investigation. For a study, researchers sought to conduct a network meta-analysis to comprehensively assess the efficacy of early and later TRE interventions in adults who are overweight or obese.

A systematic search was conducted in PubMed, Embase, Web of Science, and Cochrane Library for relevant randomized controlled trials (RCTs) available up to October 16, 2022. Through network meta-analysis, they evaluated the impact of both early and later TRE on various outcomes, including body weight and metabolic parameters such as glycemic metabolism, blood pressure, and lipid profiles.

A total of twelve RCTs involving 730 participants with obesity or overweight were included in the comprehensive meta-analysis. Notably, early and later TRE interventions resulted in notable reductions in body weight and insulin resistance (IR) (as measured by homeostasis model assessment of IR) compared to non-TRE interventions. Intriguingly, early TRE exhibited greater efficacy than later TRE in improving IR (early vs. later TRE: −0.44; 95% CI, −0.86 to −0.02; P < .05), while no statistically significant difference was observed in terms of weight loss (early vs. later TRE: −0.31 kg; 95% CI, −1.15 to 0.53 kg; P >.05). Furthermore, early TRE demonstrated significant benefits in terms of glycemic metabolism and blood pressure compared to non-TRE. However, no significant disparities between early and later TRE were identified in fasting blood glucose, blood pressure, and lipid profiles.

Based on the findings of the meta-analysis, adopting an early TRE approach may offer more effective weight management and metabolic advantages. Nonetheless, further validation through large-scale randomized controlled trials was necessary to confirm the observations.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/108/7/1824/7005458?redirectedFrom=fulltext