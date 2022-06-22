Increase in left ventricular filling pressure (FP) and diastolic dysfunction are established consequences of progressive aortic stenosis (AS). However, the impact of elevated FP as detected by pretranscatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) echocardiogram on long-term outcomes after TAVR remains unclear.

To understand the impact of elevated FP in patients with severe AS who undergo TAVR.

This was a retrospective study of all patients who underwent TAVR between 1 January 2014 and 31 December 2017. The presence of elevated FP was determined in accordance with the latest guidelines using the last available comprehensive echocardiogram prior to TAVR.

Of 983 patients who were included in our study, 422 patients (43%) were found to have elevated FP and 561 patients (57%) had normal FP prior to TAVR. Patients with elevated FP had a mean age of 81.2±8.6 years and were more likely to be males (62%), diabetic (41% vs 35%, p=0.046), and have a higher prevalence of atrial fibrillation (Afib) (53% vs 39%, p<0.001). The 5-year all-cause mortality after TAVR was significantly higher in patients with elevated FP when compared with patients with normal FP (32% vs 24%, p=0.006). The presence of elevated FP, history of Afib and prior PCI emerged as independent predictors of long-term mortality after TAVR.

Elevated FP is associated with increased mortality in patients with severe AS undergoing TAVR. Assessment of FP should be incorporated into the risk assessment of AS patients to identify those who may benefit from early intervention.

