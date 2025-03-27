Impact of Embedded Community Paramedics in a Rural Health Team

Photo Credit: Drs Producoes

The following is a summary of “A qualitative RE-AIM evaluation of an embedded community paramedicine program in an Ontario Family Health Team,” published in the March 2025 issue of BMC Primary Care by Philip et al.

A rural Ontario Family Health Team (FHT) embedded community paramedics in primary care to support complex patients. These professionals provide primary care beyond emergency services in home and community settings.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the impact of embedding community paramedics in a rural FHT.

They conducted 12 semi-structured interviews with the community paramedicine team (n=4) and FHT staff (n=8), including physicians, nurse practitioners, allied health professionals (AHPs), and the program director. They performed a deductive and thematic analysis using the RE-AIM framework to assess strengths and challenges in integrating community paramedics into primary care.

The results showed physicians used the program for older patients with multiple chronic conditions, frequent health care use, and limited social support. In-home visits helped assess medication adherence and dietary habits, improving care strategies. Community paramedics valued building long-term patient relationships. The rural setting limited the program’s reach to a larger caseload. The program aligned with the FHT’s mission to improve access for vulnerable patients.

Investigators highlighted community paramedics’ role in supporting high-needs patients, with an average age of 78 and prevalent dementia. They developed a blueprint for embedding paramedics in primary care to improve access and support for high-risk older adults.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-025-02777-2