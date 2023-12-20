Acute Endurance Exercise Boosts Airway Epithelial Integrity in Athletes & Non-Athletes

Photo Credit: Jacoblund

The following is a summary of “Acute effects of endurance exercise on epithelial integrity of the airways in athletes and non-athletes: A systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the DECEMBER 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Pourmanaf, et al.

Acute endurance exercise has been associated with airway epithelium injury, yet the specific response of airway epithelial integrity markers, including club cell secretory protein (CC16) and surfactant protein D (SP-D), to such exercise remains to be systematically reviewed. For a study, researchers sought to comprehensively assess the acute effects of endurance exercise on airway epithelial integrity markers, namely CC16, SP-D, and the CC16/SP-D ratio, among both athletes and non-athletes.

A systematic search encompassing PubMed/Medline, EMBASE, Web of Science, and manual bibliography searches of relevant articles up to September 2022 was conducted. Inclusion criteria encompassed articles presenting data on the acute effects of endurance exercise on serum or plasma concentrations of CC16, SP-D, and the CC16/SP-D ratio in both athletes and non-athletes. Quality assessments and statistical analyses were executed using Review Manager 5.4 software.

From the initial 908 publications identified, thirteen articles met the inclusion criteria. Acute endurance exercise demonstrated a significant increase in CC16 (P = 0.0006, n = 13) and the CC16/SP-D ratio (P = 0.005, n = 2), whereas SP-D (P = 0.47, n = 3) did not exhibit a significant change. Subgroup analysis revealed that the type of exercise (P = 0.003) influenced the CC16 response to endurance exercise, whereas exercise duration (P = 0.77) and environmental temperature (P = 0.06) did not show significant effects.

In both athletes and non-athletes, acute endurance exercise increases CC16 and the CC16/SP-D ratio, serving as markers of enhanced epithelial integrity, while SP-D remains unaffected. The response of CC16 was influenced by the type of exercise but not by exercise duration or environmental temperature.

Source: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00345-1/fulltext