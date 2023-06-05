The following is a summary of “Acute Cytokine Response to 30-Minute Exercise Bouts Before and After 8-Week Endurance Training in Individuals With Obesity,” published in the April 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Goj, et al.

Following a single session of exercise, there is a rapid increase in the concentration of cytokines in the body. Therefore, it was believed that regular exercise might impact the cytokine response, especially in individuals who were previously untrained or obese. For a study, researchers utilized a proximity extension assay to examine the effects of acute exercise and endurance training on a panel of 92 inflammation-related cytokines.

A total of 22 participants (30 ± 9 years; peak oxygen uptake [VO 2 peak] 25.2 ± 4.2 mL/[kg × min]; body mass index [BMI] 31.7 ± 4.4) took part in an 8-week endurance exercise intervention. Blood samples were collected before and immediately after 30 minutes of ergometer exercise at 80% of their VO 2 peak.

Before and after the training intervention, 40 and 37 cytokines, respectively, exhibited an acute increase of more than 1.2-fold (Benjamini-Hochberg [BH]-adjusted P < .05). The exercise intervention did not alter the acute increase in cytokines or the resting cytokine levels, despite improvements in fitness and reduction in adiposity. The increase in fitness resulted in a slight increase in power output during exercise at the same heart rate, which may explain the similar increase in cytokines before and after the intervention. The most substantial acute increases were observed in OSM, TGFA, CXCL1 and 5, and TNFSF14 (≥ 1.9-fold, BH-adjusted P < .001). The transcript levels of these proteins in whole blood were also elevated, particularly in the trained state. Only the acute increase in IL6 (1.3-fold) was associated with the rise in lactate, confirming the lactate-driven secretion of IL6.

Using a comprehensive proteomics approach, the study identified several lesser-understood serum exerkines that may play a role in the adaptation to exercise.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article/108/4/865/6774023