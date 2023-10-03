Impact of Epidemic Focus, Interpersonal Relationships on Negative Emotions in Medical Students

The following is a summary of “Effect of interpersonal relationship and epidemic attention on negative emotion among medical students: the mediating role of social satisfaction,” published in the August 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Chen et al.

During epidemics, people must avoid close contact to prevent virus spread, leading to social isolation and relationship issues. Social satisfaction is vital during pandemics and links strongly to negative emotions. Medical (Med) students with high academic load and epidemic exposure face an increased risk of depression and anxiety.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to investigate the links between relationships, epidemic focus, social satisfaction, and negative emotions in med students, which is crucial for enhancing post-epidemic mental health.

The study involved 1,451 university students who completed self-administered questionnaires, including scales for interpersonal relationships, anxiety, and depression. Structural equations were used to analyze the mediation of social satisfaction. The research used a multi-stage whole-group sampling method for selecting university students.

They found close connections and focused on the epidemic’s heightened negative emotions. Strong relationships were linked to lower contentment, while epidemic focus was tied to higher contentment. Contentment was connected to fewer negative emotions. Importantly, both relationships and epidemic attention indirectly impacted negative emotions through contentment.

The study found social support can reduce negative emotions in med students during the pandemic.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-023-05113-z