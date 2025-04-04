Impact of Hepatitis B on Kidney Disease and Treatment Benefits

Photo Credit: Freepick

The following is a summary of “Chronic hepatitis B virus infection increases the risk of kidney disease while antiviral therapy for hepatitis B virus can decrease kidney disease risk,” published in the April 2025 issue of BMC Nephrology by Ito et al.

Chronic hepatitis B virus infection can lead to kidney disease (KD). The effect of antiviral treatment on this risk remains unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study using a US electronic medical record (EMR) database to assess the risk of KD in patients with HBV and the impact of antiviral treatment.

They queried data from the IQVIA Ambulatory EMR database (2006–2020), performed propensity score matching, and used a Cox proportional hazards model to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) with 95% CIs for KD onset.

The results showed patients with HBV (n=11,772) were more than twice as likely to develop KD than controls (HR 2.18 [95% CI, 1.90–2.50]; P<0.001), with most events after age 55. By age 75, KD developed in 19% with HBV and comorbidities vs. 6% without HBV. The cumulative KD risk in patients with HBV and comorbidities exceeded the additive risk from comorbidities or HBV alone. Advanced liver disease was not linked to KD. Antiviral treatment lowered KD risk (HR 0.61 [95% CI, 0.42–0.87]; P<0.01).

Investigators found that HBV infection contributed to KD development, while antiviral treatment reduced the risk. They suggested early screening or treatment, especially for those with KD risk factors.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-025-03991-x