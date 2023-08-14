Impact of Hypocaloric LFD and KD with Ketone Supplements on Aldosterone and Renin Levels

The following is a summary of “Effects of Hypocaloric Low-Fat, Ketogenic, and Ketogenic and Ketone Supplement Diets on Aldosterone and Renin,” published in the July 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Belany, et al.

Ketogenic diets (KDs) and low-fat diets (LFD) have resulted in similar weight loss, but they have different effects on cardiometabolic markers such as lipids and insulin. Weight loss is known to decrease the activity of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS). For a study, researchers sought to investigate the effects of KDs with varying sodium content compared to a low-fat diet on the RAAS in overweight and obese adults.

About 28 participants were randomly assigned to either a KD + ketone salt supplement (KD + KS) arm or a KD + placebo (KD + PL) arm, both receiving hypocaloric meals. Additionally, 12 participants were enrolled in a post hoc low-fat diet (LFD) arm. Blood samples were collected at 0, 2, 4, and 6 weeks to assess serum renin, aldosterone, and other metabolic biomarkers. Linear mixed models with random intercepts were used to compare differences between the groups, controlling for sex and body mass index.

The participants had a median age of 33 years, 51% female, and weighed 91.3 kg, with a body mass index of 30.6 kg/m2. At six weeks, the average weight decreased by 6 kg in the KD + KS group, 8 kg in the KD + PL group, and 7 kg in the LFD group (P < .05). Aldosterone levels increased by 88% in the KD + PL group and 144% in the KD + KS group, but did not change in the LFD group after 6 weeks, while renin levels decreased in all groups. Systolic and diastolic blood pressure did not change in the KD + PL and KD + KS groups. There was a positive association between log ketone levels and aldosterone (P < .001). However, aldosterone levels were not associated with cardiovascular measures such as blood pressure and ejection fraction (P > .05).

Ketogenic diets resulted in weight loss and increased aldosterone levels without negatively affecting cardiometabolic risk factors. Further studies were needed to understand the mechanistic connections between ketones and aldosterone in the context of ketogenic diets.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/108/7/1727/6983966?redirectedFrom=fulltext