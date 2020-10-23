The study was done to assess the IOL, characteristics on IOL dislocations after cataract surgery.

Patients who underwent cataract surgery were included and medical records were reviewed. Cox proportional-hazard regression models were used to assess the influence of IOL characteristics on IOL dislocation.

68 199 eyes out of 46 632 patients (60.2% women, mean age: 73.71 SD±10.82 years), 111 (0.16%) had an in-the-bag (ITB) dislocation and 35 (0.05%) had an out-of-the-bag (OTB) dislocation. The HRs adjusted for predisposing factors significantly associated with a higher risk for an ITB dislocation were 2.35 (95% CI, 1.45 to 3.8) for hydrophilic IOLs, 2.01 for quadripode IOLs (95% CI, 1.04 to 3.86) and 1.61 (95% CI, 1.04 to 2.48) for haptic angulation. A lower risk was observed for three-piece IOLs (HR=0.58, 95% CI, 0.34 to 0.98) and larger overall IOL diameter (HR=0.79, 95% CI, 0.66 to 0.95). For an OTB dislocation, the HR associated with a higher risk was 18.81 (95% CI, 5.84 to 60.58) for silicone IOLs and 2.12 (95% CI, 0.62 to 7.29) for hydrophilic IOLs. Larger overall IOL diameter (HR 0.40, 95% CI; 0.25 to 0.63) showed a lower risk.

The study concluded that the Hydrophilic IOLs, quadripode IOLs and haptic angulation were associated with a higher risk for an ITB dislocation, whereas three-piece IOLs and a larger overall diameter were associated with a lower risk. Risk factors for OTB dislocation were silicone IOLs, hydrophilic IOLs and a smaller overall IOL diameter.

Reference: https://bjo.bmj.com/content/early/2020/09/18/bjophthalmol-2020-317124