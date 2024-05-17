Impact of Intravenous Iron in Heart Failure Patients with Iron Deficiency

The following is a summary of “Intravenous iron in patients with iron deficiency and heart failure: a review of modern evidence,” published in the May 2024 issue of Cardiology by Gale et al.

Patients with Heart failure often find themselves with iron deficiency, which further affects disease outcomes and quality of life, increasing hospitalizations and mortality.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study evaluating the benefits of intravenous iron repletion in heart failure patients with iron deficiency.

They reviewed iron deficiency’s causes and mechanisms in heart failure and available iron formulations. They analyzed the most recent studies on intravenous iron repletion to understand its impact on growing hospitalizations, mortality, and heart comorbidities.

The results showed that Intravenous iron repletion is proven safe and beneficial for heart failure patients with iron deficiency. However, there needs to be more certainty around practical guidance, and adequate research is necessary to identify optimal candidates and best strategies to provide a conclusion.

Investigators concluded that Intravenous iron is a promising treatment option for patients with iron-deficient heart failure. However, its precise benefits and strategies require further investigation.

Source: journals.lww.com/cocardiology/abstract/2024/05000/intravenous_iron_in_patients_with_iron_deficiency.8.aspx