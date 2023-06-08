The following is a summary of “Association of Medicaid expansion of the Affordable Care Act with operations for benign endocrine surgical disease,” published in the APRIL 2023 issue of Surgery by Manzella, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to examine the impact of the Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act on insurance coverage and access to care for patients with benign endocrine diseases, specifically thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal diseases.

Data from the Vizient® Clinical Data Base were collected from 2009 to 2016, focusing on patients who underwent operations for benign thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal diseases. The patients were grouped based on the Medicaid expansion status of their respective states in January 2014. Difference-in-differences analysis was used to analyze insurance coverage, and logistic regression was employed to evaluate the odds of undergoing operations based on insurance status.

A total of 134,242 patients were included in the study. In states where Medicaid was expanded, there was a significant increase in Medicaid coverage for all operations (adjusted difference-in-differences estimate: 5.78%, P < 0.001), accompanied by decreases in uninsured patients and those with private insurance. Medicaid patients had higher odds of undergoing thyroid operations (odds ratio [OR] 1.56, P < 0.001) but lower odds of parathyroid (OR 0.68, P < 0.001) or adrenal operations (OR 0.70, P < 0.001) compared to patients with private insurance.

The study’s findings indicated that the Medicaid expansion increased insurance coverage for patients with benign endocrine diseases. However, there are still barriers for Medicaid patients with parathyroid and adrenal diseases, as they have lower odds of undergoing operations than private insurance patients.

Source: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(22)00676-6/fulltext