"Influence of melanoma type on incidence and downstream implications of cutaneous immune-related adverse events in the setting of immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy," published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Dermatology by Nguyen, et al.

Recent studies have suggested that immune-related adverse events (irAEs) in the skin may be associated with improved survival outcomes in patients with advanced melanoma receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy. However, the influence of melanoma subtypes on the development of cutaneous irAEs (cirAEs) and their impact on therapeutic outcomes remained unclear. For a retrospective multi-institutional cohort study, researchers sought to investigate the relationship between melanoma subtypes, the occurrence of cutaneous irAEs, and overall survival in patients receiving ICI treatment.

A cohort of 747 patients who received ICI therapy for advanced melanoma was included in the analysis. Multivariate time-series regressions were conducted to examine the associations between melanoma subtype, the development of cutaneous irAEs, and survival outcomes.

Among the study participants, 236 (31.6%) patients experienced cutaneous irAEs. Patients with acral melanoma demonstrated a lower likelihood of developing cutaneous irAEs than patients with nonacral cutaneous melanoma (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.41, P = .016). Across all melanoma subtypes, cutaneous irAEs were associated with reduced mortality (HR = 0.76, P = .042). Notably, patients with acral (HR = 2.04, P = .005), mucosal (HR = 2.30, P < .001), and uveal (HR = 4.09, P < .001) primary melanomas exhibited the poorest survival outcomes.

It was the first study to demonstrate variations in the development of cutaneous irAEs among different melanoma subtypes. The presence of cutaneous irAEs was associated with improved survival outcomes. Additionally, the lower incidence of cutaneous irAEs in acral melanoma may serve as a potential marker of favorable immunotherapy response, as indicated by the association between acral melanoma and increased mortality. Further research was warranted to explore the findings and their implications for personalized treatment approaches in advanced melanoma patients receiving ICI therapy.

