The following is a summary of “Interactive Effects of Molecular, Therapeutic, and Patient Factors on Outcome of Diffuse Low-Grade Glioma,” published in the April 2023 issue of Oncology by Hervey-Jumper, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to determine the combined effects of the volumetric extent of surgical tumor resection (EOR) and molecular and clinical factors on overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival in patients with IDH-mutant grade 2 glioma.

A 20-year retrospective cohort study was conducted on 392 patients with IDH-mutant grade 2 glioma to analyze the combined effects of volumetric EOR and molecular and clinical factors on OS and progression-free survival by recursive partitioning analysis. Two external cohorts (n = 365) verified the OS results. To simulate a randomized clinical trial with different levels of EOR, a propensity score analysis of the pooled cohorts (n = 757) was used.

According to a 20-year retrospective cohort study of 392 patients with IDH-mutant grade 2 glioma, recursive partitioning analysis categorized patients into three survival risk groups. Patients with astrocytoma and either preoperative tumor volume (TV) > 43.1 mL and postoperative TV ≤ 4.6 mL or postoperative TV > 4.6 mL had the shortest median overall survival (OS). Patients with astrocytoma and preoperative TV ≤ 43.1 mL and postoperative TV ≤ 4.6 mL who received no chemotherapy, and oligodendroglioma patients with preoperative TV ≤ 43.1 mL and postoperative TV ≤ 4.6 mL had the longest median OS. Intermediate OS was seen in patients with astrocytoma who had chemotherapy with preoperative TV ≤ 43.1 mL and postoperative TV ≤ 4.6 mL, in addition to oligodendroglioma patients with either preoperative TV > 43.1 mL and residual TV ≤ 4.6 mL or postoperative residual volume > 4.6 mL. Propensity score analysis showed that EOR ≥ 75% improved survival outcomes for both subtypes of Low-Grade Glioma (LGG), while EOR beginning at 80% improved progression-free survival. The study has implications for surgical strategies for LGGs, particularly oligodendroglioma, while maximal resection with neurological function preservation remains the treatment goal.

