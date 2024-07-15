SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Impact of musculoskeletal disability limitations on the economic unmet dental needs in South Korea.

Jul 15, 2024

Experts: Na-Yeon Tak,Jae-In Ryu

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Na-Yeon Tak

    Department of Preventive and Social Dentistry, Graduate School, Kyung Hee University, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Jae-In Ryu

    Department of Preventive and Social Dentistry, Kyung Hee University College of Dentistry, Seoul, Republic of Korea. jaeinryu@khu.ac.kr.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement