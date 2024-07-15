Impact of musculoskeletal disability limitations on the economic unmet dental needs in South Korea.

Musculoskeletal disability (MSD) has been identified as having a negative impact on oral health. Patients with MSD have a greater burden of medical expenses and are expected to have an Economic unmet dental need (UDN). This study aimed to conduct a multifactorial analysis based on the Andersen model to determine the extent to which MSD contributes to inequitable dental care use.

This study used data from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Survey VIII. The study population was 17,903 adults aged 19 years and older. All data were analyzed using IBM SPSS Statistics for Windows version 26 and the level of statistical significance was set at 0.05.

The people with MSD activity limitations were rare as only 3% in this study population. There were significant differences in sex and education as predisposing factors, income, and marital status as enabling factors, and current smoking, daily brushing, and MSD activity limitation as need factors for experiencing economic UDN. MSD activity limitation was associated with 1.5-fold increased odds of Economic UDN with a fully adjusted Anderson’s Behavior Model.

This finding suggests poorer access to dental care among adults with MSDs owing to financial difficulties. It is necessary to explore various ways to address oral health inequalities among adults with MSD activity limitations.

