Impact of Physical Activity and AMD on Body Changes, Compostition and Fitness in Adolescents

The following is a summary of “Are physical activity and/or adherence to the Mediterranean diet determinants of the changes found in kinanthropometric variables, body composition and physical fitness in adolescents?,” published in the May 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Mateo-Orcajada et al.

Physical activity and adherence to the Mediterranean diet (AMD) have been extensively researched about kinanthropometric variables, body composition, and physical fitness among adolescents. However, previous studies have yet to thoroughly examine whether these habits equally influence these variables or if one habit is more significant.



This study aimed to address this gap by conducting a comprehensive analysis of differences in kinanthropometric, body composition, and physical fitness variables among adolescents with varying levels of physical activity and AMD. It also aimed to determine whether physical activity and/or AMD predict differences in these variables. A total of 791 adolescents (404 males and 387 females; mean age: 14.39±1.26 years) underwent thorough assessments of physical activity levels, AMD adherence, kinanthropometric variables, body composition, and physical fitness, ensuring the validity and reliability of the findings.

Results indicated significant differences in kinanthropometric variables, body composition, and physical fitness based on physical activity levels, whereas AMD adherence showed relevance primarily in cases of poor adherence and inactivity among adolescents.

Conversely, AMD alone did not significantly influence these variables. Physical activity emerged as a primary predictor, particularly affecting changes in fitness variables. This study provides novel insights by establishing the hierarchical importance of these healthy habits in adolescents, highlighting physical activity as the more influential determinant of differences in the study variables.

Source: bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-024-04796-x