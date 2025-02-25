Impact of Post-Transplant Lymphocele on Mid-Term Allograft Function in Living Donor Kidney Recipients

Photo Credit: peterschreiber

The following is a summary of “Effects of lymphocele formation after living donor kidney transplantation on mid-term allograft function,” published in the February 2025 issue of BMC Nephrology by Kuhn et al.

Lymphoceles are common early complications after kidney transplantation, often requiring reintervention. Their impact on mid-term allograft function remains unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the impact of lymphocele formation on mid-term allograft function after kidney transplantation.

They analyzed 711 living donor kidney transplant recipients across multiple centers to assess the impact of lymphocele formation on mid-term graft function, evaluating estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) at 12 months, eGFR slope, and patient and allograft survival.

The results showed lymphoceles in 17.4% of recipients with a median volume of 129 ml, requiring intervention in 71.8%. Median eGFR at 12 months was higher in patients without lymphoceles (52.1 ml/min/1.73 m2) than those with (48.7 ml/min/1.73 m2). The median eGFR slope was steeper in patients with lymphoceles (-2.3 ml/min/1.73 m2/year) than those without (-0.3 ml/min/1.73 m2/year). No significant difference was found in allograft survival and patient death.

Investigators found that lymphocele formation was associated with a steeper decline in graft function and may have reflected disturbed microvasculature, requiring closer monitoring.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-025-03989-5