This study states that Posthospital syndrome (PHS) is an acquired, transient period of health vulnerability after a hospital admission for acute illness. It is characterized by physiologic deconditioning secondary to stressors from disruption in circadian rhythm, depletion of nutritional and physiologic reserve as well as the pain and discomfort associated with hospitalization. PHS is reported as an independent risk factor for readmission and adverse postoperative outcomes. The aim of this study is to investigate whether preoperative hospitalization affects outcomes of elective endovascular repair of abdominal aortic aneurysm (EVAR).

The Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project State Inpatient Database for California (2009-2011) were queried using International Classification of Disease Codes, Ninth Edition, codes of 441.4 (abdominal aneurysm without mention of rupture), 397.1 (EVAR with graft), and 397.8 (EVAR with branching or fenestrated graft). PHS exposure is defined as any inpatient admission 30 or fewer days before elective EVAR. Primary outcomes are all-cause mortality and overall complications. Secondary outcomes include length of stay (LOS), 30-day readmission, and hospital charge. PHS is an independent risk-adjusted predictor for increased LOS, 30-day readmission, and overall complications after elective EVAR. Recent hospital admission should be assessed carefully before elective EVAR. Medical optimization with an attempt to delay elective surgery by up to 30 days may help to improve surgical outcomes and decrease unnecessary health care expenditures.

Reference link-https://www.jvascsurg.org/article/S0741-5214(20)30182-8/fulltext