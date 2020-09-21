MONDAY, Sept. 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Myocardial infarction (MI) events may occur earlier in life in patients with psoriasis, which in turn may affect hospital outcomes, according to a study published online Sept. 11 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Susanne Karbach, M.D., from the University Medical Center Mainz in Germany, and colleagues used the nationwide German inpatient sample (2005 to 2016) to assess the impact of psoriasis on mortality and other in-hospital adverse events among 3,307,703 patients with MI (37.6 percent women; 56.8 percent aged ≥70 years).

The researchers found that 9,028 patients (0.3 percent) in this MI cohort were diagnosed with psoriasis. Patients with MI and psoriasis were significantly younger (68 versus 73 years) and had a significantly lower in-hospital case-fatality rate (7.1 versus 12.4 percent), which remained significant (odds ratio, 0.68) after adjustment for age, sex, and comorbidities. MI patients with psoriasis more frequently had cardiovascular risk factors, including arterial hypertension, hyperlipidemia, smoking, diabetes mellitus, or obesity. Patients with and without psoriasis had comparable rates of percutaneous coronary intervention (41.4 versus 42 percent), while coronary bypass surgery was more often performed in MI patients with psoriasis (7.7 versus 4.7 percent).

“Psoriasis seems to enhance the prevalence of classical cardiovascular risk factors and might therefore explain the earlier time point for MI,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2020 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

