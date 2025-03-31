Impact of SCOUTT on Hospitalization and Emergency Department Use in VHA

Photo Credit: AI

The following is a summary of “Impact of an opioid use disorder medication implementation intervention on hospitalization and emergency department utilization in the Veterans Health Administration,” published in the March 2025 issue of BMC Psychiatry by Frost et al.

Evaluating medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) implementation impact on hospitalization and emergency department (ED) utilization is crucial. This study assessed the Stepped Care for Opioid Use Disorder Train the Trainer (SCOUTT) effect across Veterans Health Administration (VHA) primary care, mental health, and pain clinics.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate SCOUTT’s impact on hospitalization and ED utilization in VHA clinics.

They used a controlled interrupted time series analysis with electronic health record data from 35 interventions and 35 matched comparison clinics. Monthly hospitalization and ED utilization were examined from pre- (9/1/2017-8/31/2018) to post-implementation (9/1/2018-8/31/2019). Segmented regression estimated pre-post changes, adjusting for trends and patient characteristics. Sensitivity analyses included patients with ≥1 visit in both periods, and secondary analyses compared OUD with and without ≥1 other SUD.

The results showed that patients with OUD in intervention (N=7,488) and comparison (N=7,558) clinics had a mean age of 53 years, with most being male, White, and not married. In the pre-implementation period, hospitalization and ED utilization increased in both groups, while in the post-implementation period, hospitalization and ED utilization decreased in intervention clinics but remained stable in comparison clinics. There was no significant difference in pre-post changes between groups. Sensitivity analyses showed a larger pre-to-post decrease in ED visits in intervention clinics, and secondary analyses showed a larger pre-to-post decrease in hospitalizations among patients with OUD and ≥1 other SUD.

Investigators found no substantial impact of SCOUTT on hospitalization or ED utilization, though patients with longer engagement and those with OUD and ≥1 other SUD may have benefited.

