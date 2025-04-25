Impact of Scrotal Involvement on Disease Severity in IgA Vasculitis

Photo Credit: Freepik

The following is a summary of “Characteristics of scrotal involvement in IgA vasculitis: Relationship with disease activity and inflammatory markers,” published in the April 2025 issue of European Journal of Pediatrics by Ertem et al.

Immunoglobulin A (IgA) vasculitis is a common systemic vasculitis that affects children diagnosed with the condition. Scrotal involvement is rare and may affect disease management.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess scrotal involvement in IgA vasculitis and its association with disease activity and inflammatory markers.

They reviewed medical records of 234 male patients under 18 years diagnosed with IgA vasculitis and followed for at least 6 months. Demographics, clinical and lab findings, pediatric vasculitis activity score (PVAS), C reactive protein (CRP) to albumin ratio (CAR), platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) and neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) were recorded.

The results showed scrotal involvement in 34 of 234 patients (14.5%), with a mean age of 7.37 (4.41–8.43) years. Among them, 15 had scrotal pain, swelling and rash; 12 had pain and swelling; 2 had swelling only; and 2 (5.9%) had penile involvement. Patients with scrotal involvement (n = 34, 10.2%) had higher rates of local edema (P < 0.001), widespread skin involvement (P < 0.001), hematuria (P = 0.019), penile involvement (P = 0.001), PVAS (P < 0.001), and CAR (P = 0.004) than those without (n = 200, 89.8%).

Investigators found that widespread purpura, local edema, penile involvement, and hematuria were more common in patients with scrotal involvement. They also found that PVAS and CAR were helpful in predicting scrotal involvement.

