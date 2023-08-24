Impact of SGK-1 Inhibition on Psoriatic Dermatitis: NF-kB Pathway Activation?

The following is a summary of “Inhibition of Serum- and Glucocorticoid-Regulated Protein Kinase-1 Aggravates Imiquimod-Induced Psoriatic Dermatitis and Enhances Proinflammatory Cytokine Expression through the NF-kB Pathway” published in the June 2023 issue of Investigative Dermatology by Meng et al.

Even though the anti-inflammatory effect of serum- and glucocorticoid-regulated protein kinase 1 (SGK1) has been demonstrated in other diseases, the potential regulatory function of SGK1 in psoriasis and the underlying molecular mechanisms remain largely unknown. In this study, researchers discovered that macrophages from psoriasis patients had decreased SGK1 expression.

In addition, a specific pharmacological SGK1 inhibitor, EMD638683, substantially increased imiquimod-mediated toll-like receptor 7/8 activity and proinflammatory cytokine production in RAW264.7 cells, and Sgk1 small interfering RNA confirmed this result. Moreover, Bruton’s agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase inhibition abrogated the pro-inflammatory effects of the SGK1 inhibitor on toll-like receptor 7/8 activation, thus validating that SGK1 inhibition enhances the toll-like receptor 7/8 pathway by increasing Bruton’s agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase phosphorylation.

In an imiquimod-induced mouse model of psoriasis, SGK1 inhibition substantially increased the secretion of proinflammatory cytokines, including IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α, and the infiltration of T helper 17 cells. By modulating inflammatory responses in skin lesions, SGK1 plays a crucial role in the pathogenesis of psoriasis, suggesting that SGK1Bruton’s agammaglobulinemia tyrosine kinase signaling could be a novel therapeutic target for the control of psoriasis.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022202X23000076