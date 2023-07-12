Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on ED Visits for Sexual Assault Survivors in Connecticut

The following is a summary of “Emergency department visits in Connecticut for survivors of sexual assault before and during the COVID-19 pandemic,” published in the May 2023 issue of Emergency Medicine by Yang, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the care provided to survivors of sexual assault in three urban Emergency Departments (ED) in the United States.

A retrospective chart review was conducted on adult patients who sought care in the ED after experiencing sexual assault. The review covered two periods: a pre-pandemic period and a period during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients under 18 years old were excluded from the analysis. A structured chart review was performed to collect data on patient demographics, ED treatments provided, and adherence to guidelines for the care of sexual assault survivors.

A total of 105 patients who received care after a sexual assault were included in the study, with 57 patients presenting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most patients were female, White/Caucasian, and sought care within 120 hours of the assault. The analysis revealed an increase in ED presentations for sexual assault during the pandemic. Although there was no significant difference in the medical care provided, there was a decrease in the number of calls made to sexual assault advocates during the pandemic. Furthermore, there was an initial increase in the proportion of non-White survivors in the first 3 months of the pandemic, which did not persist at 6 months.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the care provided to survivors of sexual assault in the ED. While medical care remained similar, the decreased involvement of sexual assault advocates, who play a vital role in survivors’ care in the ED and long-term support, indicates a disruption in their care.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0735675723000785