Impact of the early COVID-19 pandemic on adult mental health-related dispensed medications, hospitalizations and specialist outpatient visits in Norway and Sweden: Interrupted time series analysis.

Apr 01, 2024

  • David Moreno-Martos

    Division of Population Health and Genomics, University of Dundee, Dundee, UK.

    Jing Zhao

    Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety Research Group, Department of Pharmacy, Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway.

    Huiqi Li

    School of Public Health and Community Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden.

    Fredrik Nyberg

    School of Public Health and Community Medicine, Institute of Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, Gothenburg, Sweden.

    Ludvig Daae Bjørndal

    Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety Research Group, Department of Pharmacy, Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway.

    PROMENTA Research Center, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway.

    Mohammadhossein Hajiebrahimi

    Department of Pharmacy, Pharmacoepidemiology & Social Pharmacy, Uppsala University, Uppsala, Sweden.

    Björn Wettermark

    Department of Pharmacy, Pharmacoepidemiology & Social Pharmacy, Uppsala University, Uppsala, Sweden.

    Pharmacy Center, Faculty of Medicine, Vilnius University, Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Mia Aakjær

    Pharmacovigilance Research Center, Department of Drug Design and Pharmacology, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark.

    Morten Andersen

    Pharmacovigilance Research Center, Department of Drug Design and Pharmacology, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark.

    Maurizio Sessa

    Pharmacovigilance Research Center, Department of Drug Design and Pharmacology, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark.

    Angela Lupattelli

    Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety Research Group, Department of Pharmacy, Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway.

    Hedvig Nordeng

    Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety Research Group, Department of Pharmacy, Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway.

    Daniel R Morales

    Division of Population Health and Genomics, University of Dundee, Dundee, UK.

