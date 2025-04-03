Impact of Urinary Diversion Choices on Quality of Life After Cystectomy

Photo Credit: AI

The following is a summary of “Health-related quality of life after radical cystectomy for bladder cancer in elderly patients with ileal orthotopic neobladder, ureterocutaneostomy or ileal conduit: cross-sectional study using validated questionnaires,” published in the March 2025 issue of BMC Urology by Altunkol et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study comparing health-related quality of life in patients undergoing orthotopic neobladder (ONB), ureterocutaneostomy (UC), or ileal conduit (IC) after radical cystectomy, finding ONB, suited for fit patients and UC for high-risk elderly individuals.

They analyzed 92 patients, including 42 of 65 IC, 11 of 15 ONB, and 39 of 59 patients with UC, using SF-36 and Barthel index questionnaires.

The results showed mean follow-ups of 11.7 ± 13.5 months for UC, 24.2 ± 20.8 months for IC, and 34.3 ± 25 months for ONB. Drain removal times were 5.7 ± 2.3 days for UC, 7 ± 2.8 days for IC, and 10.9 ± 9.2 days for ONB, with both shorter in UC (P < 0.001; P = 0.002). Quality of life scores differed, with ONB having higher emotional function (P = 0.016) and UC having higher fatigue (P = 0.001).

Investigators found no significant quality of life differences among the three methods but concluded that ONB suited healthy, fit patients with body image expectations, while UC was preferable for high-risk elderly patients. They emphasized the importance of quality of life questionnaires and patient counseling in urinary diversion (UD) selection.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-025-01730-w