Impact of Virtual Reality Motor Imagery on Pain Sensitivity in Healthy Individuals

The following is a summary of “Effects of motor imagery using virtual reality on pain sensitivity and affect in healthy individuals: A prospective randomized crossover study,” published in the June 2024 issue of Pain by Niwa et al.

While exercise improves pain tolerance and mood, virtual reality motor imagery offers a promising alternative for those who cannot exercise.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to examine the effects of motor imagery combined with virtual reality on pain sensitivity and the effects on healthy individuals.

They comprised three 10-minute experimental sessions. Participants engaged in real physical exercise, mental rehearsal of movements, and mental rehearsal of movements using virtual reality. The participants assessed hypoalgesic responses, or reduced sensitivity to pain, through the pressure-pain threshold. Additionally, emotional states were evaluated using the Positive and Negative Affect Schedule. This design allowed for a comprehensive examination of the effects of physical activity, mental imagery, and virtual reality on pain perception and emotional well-being.

The results showed that all interventions markedly raised the pressure-pain threshold at the thigh (P<0.001). Motor imagery combined with virtual reality led to a more significant increase in the pressure-pain threshold than motor imagery alone. Yet, the threshold remained similar to the actual exercise (P≥0.05). Additionally, all interventions significantly reduced the adverse effect on the Positive and Negative Affect Schedule (all P<0.05).

Investigators concluded that combining motor imagery with virtual reality provided pain relief and mood improvement similar to actual exercise.

Source: academic.oup.com/painmedicine/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/pm/pnae043/7687801