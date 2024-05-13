Impact on Chronic Pain Classification in ICD-11 with Patients Outlook

The following is a summary of “Patients’ perspective on the chronic pain classification in the 11th revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11): results from an international web-based survey,” published in the May 2024 issue of Pain by Korwisi et al.

In a bid to improve chronic pain care, the International Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD-11) offers clearer diagnoses, which facilitate better communication, reduce stigma, and facilitate easier access to treatment.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the perspectives of people with chronic pain on the new diagnoses in the ICD-11.

They distributed an international web survey to individuals with chronic pain experience, who then rated diagnoses on 8 scales (-5 to +5, with 0 as neutral), post-viewing an informational video, with analysis conducted on overall ratings and differences between chronic primary pain (CPP) and chronic secondary pain (CSP).

The results showed that data analysis included 690 participants, with all endorsement scale ratings significantly higher than the neutral point of 0. The highest ratings were for “openness” (2.95 ± 1.93) and “overall opinion” (1.87 ± 1.98). Ratings didn’t differ between CPP and CSP participants; however, CSP participants showed improved diagnostic fit for new diagnoses, while patients with CPP rated new diagnoses similarly to their current ones.

Investigators concluded that the acceptance and endorsement of the new diagnoses by people with chronic pain suggested clinical value and potential to improve implementation and advocacy efforts.

Source: journals.lww.com/pain/abstract/9900/patients__perspective_on_the_chronic_pain.584.aspx