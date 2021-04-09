Lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is one of the most common clinical complaints in aged men, with an estimated rate of 10% in their 50s and of almost 90% in men over 80 years of age.1 Beyond the benign definition, BPH can become more serious because of its various complications during its long-term course, and can cause sexual dysfunction, including decreased libido, erectile dysfunction (ED), or decreased sexual satisfaction.2 Although a life-time medical therapy is suggested as first-line management for LUTS/BPH, there is still a high discontinuation rate that is most likely attributed to both drug side effects on sexual functions and patients’ high expectations. The surgical approach remains one of the most effective managements of certain BPH cases with severe and complicated conditions or LUTS refractory medical therapy.4 Despite the fact that the transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) has been regarded as the gold standard surgical option for LUTS due to BPH, the high rate of intraoperative or postoperative morbidities associated with TURP motivated investigators to search for modifications or alternative procedures.

