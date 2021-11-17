Despite clinical recommendations advocating triple treatment with an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), a long-acting muscarinic receptor antagonist (LAMA), and a long-acting beta-agonist (LABA) for those with GOLD D chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the evidence is lacking. The IMPACT research was a randomized controlled trial that found that triple treatment reduced the likelihood of exacerbation when compared to ICS/LABA or LAMA/LABA.

Reference:https://journals.lww.com/clinpulm/Abstract/2018/09000/IMPACT_Trial__Triple_Versus_Dual_Therapy_for_COPD.9.aspx