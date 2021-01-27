The effects of CD86-silenced B cells by two siRNAs on allergic disease control have not been reported. Researchers did this study to investigate the impact of CD86-silenced B cells and synergic effects of gene silencing in B cells on allergic responses and symptoms.

Researchers treated mice with CD40- and CD86-silenced B cells transfected with siRNAs and pulsed with OVA. CD86-silenced OVA-pulsed B cells significantly inhibited OVA-induced allergies. Treatment with CD40-/CD86-silenced OVA-pulsed B cells led to considerably fewer sneezes and nasal rubbing movements, as well as IgE levels than that with CD40-silenced or CD86-silenced OVA-pulsed B cells alone. CD40-/CD86-silenced OVA-pulsed B cells did not inhibit keyhole limpet hemocyanin-induced allergies.

The study concluded that for the first time, this study showed that siRNA-induced CD86-silenced B cells significantly inhibited allergic responses and symptoms antigen-specifically and that siRNA-induced CD40-/CD86-silenced antigen-specific B cells are a more useful antigen-specific therapy than CD40- or CD86-silenced B cells alone for the control of allergies. Furthermore, it was shown that CD40-/CD86-silenced B cells have more potent inhibition of IgE production and allergic symptoms than CD40-/CD86-silenced DCs.

Reference: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/1945892419848188