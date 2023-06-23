The following is a summary of “Hsa_circ_0001550 impairs decidualization by regulating the proliferation and apoptosis of endometrial stromal cells,” published in the February 2023 issue of Reproductive Biomedicine Online by Lyu et al.

To create an in-vitro decidualization model, human endometrial stromal cells (HESC) were separated from the endometrium tissues. To determine if progesterone affected the expression level of hsa_circ_0001550, various quantities of medroxyprogesterone acetate (MPA) were utilized. RNase R, actinomycin D (Act D) test and cytoplasmic/nuclear fraction assay assessed the biological properties and distribution of hsa circ 0001550. Then, using an adenovirus vector, hsa_circ_0001550 was overexpressed.

Cell Counting Kit-8 (CCK-8) tests were used to measure cell proliferation. Analyses using flow cytometry were used to evaluate the cell cycle. An annexin-V/propidium iodide double labeling assay and western blotting were used to identify cell apoptosis. In decidual and decidualized HESC, the expression of hsa_circ_0001550 was reduced (P< 0.001, P = 0.014). The covalent closure of the RNA molecule hsa_circ_0001550 was confirmed by the RNase R and Act D assays (P = 0.012). Hsa_circ_0001550 was primarily dispersed in the cytoplasm, according to studies done to separate the nucleus from the cytoplasm.

Hsa_circ_0001550 overexpression prevented HESC from decidualized. Moreover, hsa circ 0001550 overexpression reduced the number of cells in the S phase, which suppressed proliferation (P<0.001, P=0.0139). The overexpression of hsa_circ_0001550 increased HESC apoptosis, as shown by an annexin-V/propidium iodide double staining assay and western blotting (P = 0.0139). Hsa_circ_0001550 hinders HESC’s ability to decidualized. Progesterone reduces the expression of hsa_circ_0001550. The findings might offer fresh perspectives on what causes decidualization.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1472648322007556