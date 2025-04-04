Impaired Neutrophil Directionality in Myelodysplastic Neoplasms

Photo Credit: Vm

The following is a summary of “Impaired LTB4-induced neutrophil chemotactic directionality in myelodysplastic neoplasms patients,” published in the April 2025 issue of Hematology by Xie et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on myelodysplastic neoplasm (MDS) patients, who face a high risk of infections, leading to increased morbidity and mortality due to neutrophil dysfunction, although specific defects remain unclear.

They conducted a study with 90 participants, including controls and de novo patients with MDS. The TAXIScan-FL system was used to assess neutrophil chemotaxis towards leukotriene B4 (LTB4). Global reactive oxygen species (ROS) production by neutrophils was measured using a chemiluminescence assay, and neutrophil alkaline phosphatase (NAP) was evaluated through enzymatic staining.

The results showed patients with MDS, regardless of absolute neutrophil count (ANC) levels, had a higher empirical antimicrobial therapy (EAT) rate than controls. Neutrophil migration towards LTB4 was impaired, with reduced velocity and directionality. Even patients with MDS and high ANC exhibited poor directionality and slower migration. Patients with MDS also had compromised ROS and NAP activity. A correlation was found between EAT rate and chemotactic directionality.

Investigators found that impaired neutrophil chemotactic speed and directionality, along with compromised ROS and NAP activity, contribute to the heightened infection risk in patients with MDS. Chemotactic directionality was identified as a key factor correlated with antimicrobial therapy.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2025.2483551