Implementation and Management of Mechanical Insufflation-Exsufflation Aided by Graphics Analysis

The following is a summary of “Mechanical Insufflation-Exsufflation Implementation and Management, Aided by Graphics Analysis,” published in the December 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Troxell, et al.

Mechanical insufflation-exsufflation is an acronym that stands for mechanical insufflation-exsufflation, which is a procedure that helps clear the airway in order to minimize the possibility of a respiratory infection, decompensation, and ultimately the requirement for intubation and the placement of a tracheostomy tube.

This procedure helps clear the airway. MIE has been widely accepted as a respiratory support intervention for treating motor neuron disease, muscular dystrophy, spinal cord injury, and other illnesses associated with ventilatory pump failure and inefficient cough peak flow. This is because MIE is effective in treating these disorders. On the other hand, the clinical community is still engaged in a conversation over how settings may be optimized when MIE is being implemented. In spite of the fact that MIE has been adopted by a large number of people, this statement is accurate.

To demonstrate the therapeutic efficacy of MIE graphics in the process of titrating the initial MIE settings, directing upper airway and lung protective measures, and providing additional information, the researchers sought to provide medical practitioners with the information they require to continue clinical treatment. Additionally, they aimed to provide additional information.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0012369223010309