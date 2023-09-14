Improved Efficacy in Anal Lesions with Radiofrequency Ablation

The following is a summary of “A Prospective, Dual-Center Trial of Circumferential Radiofrequency Ablation of Anal High-Grade Squamous Intraepithelial Lesions Demonstrate Improved Long-term Efficacy Over Historical Controls of Targeted Ablation,” published in the June 2023 issue of Colon and Rectum by Goldstone et al.

The focused eradication of high-grade dysplasia in the anal canal leads to a significant recurrence rate over an extended period. Circumferential radiofrequency ablation may reduce the likelihood of recurrence. The objective of this study was to assess the safety and effectiveness of circumferential radiofrequency ablation in the treatment of anal high-grade dysplasia.

This study involved a dual-center, prospective trial of circumferential radiofrequency ablation with a 1-year follow-up period. Additional follow-up data were obtained by reviewing the study participants’ medical records who returned for surveillance after the test. Ten participants from the identically conducted pilot circumferential radiofrequency ablation trial were included to enhance the sample size to achieve a longer-term analysis. The research involved 51 patients undergoing circumferential radiofrequency ablation for high-grade dysplasia in the anal canal.

They performed circumferential radiofrequency ablation to treat high-grade dysplasia in the anal canal, followed by targeted radiofrequency ablation to address any potential recurrence. The primary outcome measures assessed were the effectiveness of circumferential radiofrequency ablation and its associated morbidity. About 51 individuals underwent circumferential radiofrequency ablation. However, only 48 participants returned for one or more postprocedure high-resolution anoscopies and were considered evaluable. The average age of the participants was 43 years, with a majority being male (94%). Approximately 33% of the participants lived with HIV, and 58% had undergone treatment for three or more high-grade dysplasias. About 60% of patients exhibited no recurrence, while 19% experienced one recurrence, 15% encountered two, and 6% suffered from three recurrences. Most recurrences (66%) manifested within the initial 6-month period. When considering both series, the Kaplan-Meier probability of recurrence was observed to be 19% at 3 months, 30% at 6 months, and approximately 40% beyond 6 months up to 30 months.

The prevailing medical conditions observed were pain (85.4%) with a median duration of 21 days (range, 4–91) and bleeding (91%) with a median period of 21 days (range, 5–87). Among individuals experiencing pain and bleeding, 65% and 85% reported the intensity of their symptoms as mild, respectively. No patients exhibited the occurrence of fistulas, strictures, or incontinence. There were no significant adverse events observed concerning circumferential radiofrequency ablation. Experiencing a prior recurrence was the sole noteworthy prognostic factor for a subsequent recurrence (hazard ratio, 28.53) within a timeframe of 9 months or earlier. The study’s identified limitations were the premature termination of enrollment, the amalgamation of 10 participants from the pilot study to augment the sample size, and the retrospective collection of longer-term follow-up data. Circumferential radiofrequency ablation has demonstrated enhanced efficacy compared to targeted ablation, albeit accompanied by heightened pain and bleeding.

Source: journals.lww.com/dcrjournal/Abstract/2023/06000/A_Prospective,_Dual_Center_Trial_of.5.aspx