Improved One-Year Visual Outcomes and Reduced Symptoms in nAMD with Secondary Eyes Development

The following is a summary of ‘’Second eyes to develop neovascular age-related macular degeneration have fewer symptoms and better one-year visual outcomes,” published in the July 2023 issue of

Ophthalmology

by Aydoğmuş et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to examine the visual and structural results of patients’ eyes who were diagnosed with sequential neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) evaluated at diagnosis and one-year post-treatment. The study included 52 patients with nAMD.One-year outcomes were compared between the first and second eyes, including visual acuity (VA), central macular thickness (CMT), and pigment epithelial detachment (PED) height on optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging, along with baseline characteristics. The second eyes had better VA at diagnosis and after one year compared to the first eyes (logMAR 0.68 ± 0.51 versus logMAR 0.41 ± 0.34, P = 0.002 at diagnosis; logMAR 0.61 ± 0.60 versus logMAR 0.42 ± 0.37, P = 0.041 after one year).

The first eyes had higher PED height at diagnosis and after one year compared to the second eyes(225 ± 176 μm versus 155 ± 144 μm, P = 0.003 at diagnosis; 188 ± 137 μm versus 140 ± 112 μm, P = 0.019 after one year). Most patients (71.2%) experienced symptoms when their first eye was diagnosed, while fewer patients (28.8%) had symptoms when their second eye was diagnosed (P< 0.001). Symptomatic first eyes were more likely to have visual distortions (32.4% versus 13.3%) or scotomas (29.4% versus 6.7%) compared to a less specific complaint of blurry vision (38.2% versus 80.0%, P = 0.006).

The study concluded that second eyes with nAMD had better vision and smaller PED heights, likely due to earlier diagnosis.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-023-03021-0