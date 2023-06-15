The following is a summary of “Transpapillary Stenting Improves Treatment Outcomes in Patients Undergoing Endoscopic Transmural Drainage of Ductal Disruption-Associated Pancreatic Fluid Collections,” published in the June 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Ni, et al.

The preferred treatment for symptomatic pancreatic fluid collections (PFCs) is endoscopic transmural drainage (TMD). However, patients with disrupted pancreatic duct (PD) face challenges with PFC recurrence. For a study, researchers sought to assess the additional benefits of transpapillary drainage (TPD) in conjunction with TMD for patients with PD disruption.

In the multicenter retrospective study, consecutive patients who underwent TMD, TPD, or combined drainage (CD) for PFCs were included. The primary outcome was the comparison of PFC recurrence among the different drainage groups. Secondary outcomes included technical success rate, length of hospital stay, and procedure-related complications.

A total of 153 patients were included, consisting of 57 patients with pancreatic pseudocysts and 96 with walled-off necrosis. PFC recurrence was more prevalent in patients with PD disruption than those with an intact main duct (19% vs. 1.4%, P < 0.001). Univariable and multivariable analyses identified PD disruption as a major risk factor for PFC recurrence. CD demonstrated a significantly lower recurrence rate than TMD alone or TPD alone (6.5% vs. 15.4% vs. 22.7%, P < 0.01). The length of hospital stay was significantly shorter for CD compared to TMD alone or TPD alone (5 [3.0-9.0] vs. 7.0 [5.0-12.0] vs. 9 [7.0-16.0], P < 0.001). The CD did not increase procedure-related complications compared to TMD alone (13.0% vs. 12.8%, P > 0.05). Partial PD disruption was successfully bridged in 87.3% of cases, while complete PD disruption was reconnected in 55.2% of cases. Although not statistically significant, cases of walled-off necrosis with actively bridged ducts had a higher clinical success rate compared to those with passively bridged ducts (76.9% vs. 40%).

Transpapillary pancreatic duct stenting appeared to enhance the efficacy of endoscopic TMD for PFCs associated with PD disruption by reducing recurrence rates and shortening hospital stays.

Source: journals.lww.com/ajg/Abstract/2023/06000/Transpapillary_Stenting_Improves_Treatment.17.aspx