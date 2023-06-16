The following is a summary of “Regression of Hepatic Fibrosis After Endoscopic Gastric Plication in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease,” published in the June 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Jirapinyo, et al.

For a retrospective analysis, researchers sought to evaluate the impact of endoscopic gastric plication on hepatic fibrosis in patients with underlying nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

They analyzed a prospectively collected registry of patients with obesity and clinically significant hepatic fibrosis (≥F2) associated with NAFLD who underwent endoscopic gastric plication. Full-thickness gastric plications were performed using a commercially available platform to reduce gastric volume. The primary outcome assessed various noninvasive tests (NITs) of hepatic fibrosis based on clinical chemistry and/or imaging. Secondary outcomes included NITs of hepatic steatosis, metabolic outcomes (such as hemoglobin A1c and insulin resistance), total weight loss (TWL), and adverse events.

A total of 45 patients (mean age: 51 ± 13 years; mean body mass index: 40.7 ± 6.9 kg/m) were included in the analysis. Endoscopic gastric plication was successfully performed in all patients. At 6-12 months follow-up, significant reductions were observed in liver biochemistries (alanine aminotransferase: 49.7 ± 36.8 U/L to 24.2 ± 12.0 U/L [P < 0.0001]; aspartate aminotransferase: 39.1 ± 24.1 U/L to 24.1 ± 10.0 U/L [P < 0.0001]), composite fibrosis scores (NAFLD fibrosis score: 0.48 ± 1.51 to -1.18 ± 1.56 [P < 0.0001]; fibrosis-4 index: 1.4 ± 1.2 to 1.2 ± 0.7 [P = 0.03]), and imaging-based markers of fibrosis (vibration-controlled transient elastography: 13.9 ± 7.5 kPa to 8.9 ± 4.8 kPa [P < 0.0001]; Agile 3+: 0.53 ± 0.28 to 0.37 ± 0.28 [P = 0.001]). Significant reductions were also observed in the controlled attenuation parameter, Homeostatic Model Assessment for Insulin Resistance, and hemoglobin A1c (P < 0.05 for all). At 12 months, patients achieved a mean TWL of 15.5% ± 7.9%, with 63% achieving at least 10% TWL.

Endoscopic gastric plication appeared effective in treating NAFLD, leading to significant reductions in NITs of hepatic fibrosis, even in patients with cirrhosis.

