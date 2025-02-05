Improving Cardiac Parameters in Acromegaly

Photo Credit: Caner CIFTCI

A systematic review published in the European Journal of Endocrinology analyzed the effect of the first growth hormone-lowering intervention on cardiac parameters in patients with acromegaly. Eva C. Coopmans, MD, PhD, and colleagues included studies published up to February 25, 2022, assessing cardiac structure [left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH), (indexed) left ventricular mass (LVM/LVMi)] and cardiac function [left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) and E/A ratio]. Out of 2,541 potential studies, the researchers selected 26 for review (17 cohort studies, nine case reports). Risk for bias analysis categorized 24 studies as low risk and two as intermediate risk. Following primary treatment, LVM/LVMi significantly decreased in nine of 15 studies, and LVH prevalence decreased in three of 13 studies. LVEF increased in nine of 14 studies, and E/A ratio increased in six of seven studies. Cardiac structural improvements were more pronounced in patients achieving biochemical remission. The researchers concluded that myocardial changes improved with medical and surgical treatment, noting that the studies varied in design, treatment approach, and assessment methods.