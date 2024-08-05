SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Improving COPD Management With Wearable Technology

Aug 05, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Wu R, et al. Impressions and perceptions of a smartphone and smartwatch self-management tool for patients with COPD: A qualitative study. COPD. 2024;21(1):2277158. doi:10.1080/15412555.2023.2277158

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement