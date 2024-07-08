SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Improving prediction of blood cancer using leukemia microarray gene data and Chi2 features with weighted convolutional neural network.

Jul 08, 2024

Experts: Ebtisam Abdullah Alabdulqader,Aisha Ahmed Alarfaj,Muhammad Umer,Ala' Abdulmajid Eshmawi,Shtwai Alsubai,Tai-Hoon Kim,Imran Ashraf

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Ebtisam Abdullah Alabdulqader

    Department of Information Technology, College of Computer and Information Sciences, King Saud University, P. O. Box 800, 11421, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    Aisha Ahmed Alarfaj

    Department of Information Systems, College of Computer and Information Sciences, Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, P.O. Box 84428, 11671, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    Muhammad Umer

    Department of Computer Science and Information Technology, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur, 63100, Pakistan.

    Ala' Abdulmajid Eshmawi

    Department of Cybersecurity, College of Computer Science and Engineering, University of Jeddah, Jeddah, 23218, Saudi Arabia.

    Shtwai Alsubai

    Department of Computer Science, College of Computer Engineering and Sciences, Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University, P.O. Box 151, 11942, Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia.

    Tai-Hoon Kim

    School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Yeosu Campus, Chonnam National University, 50, Daehak-ro, Yeosu-si, 59626, Jeollanam-do, Republic of Korea. taihoonn@chonnam.ac.kr.

    Imran Ashraf

    Department of Information and Communication Engineering, Yeungnam University, Gyeongsan, 38541, Korea. imranashraf@ynu.ac.kr.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement