Improving Primary Care Engagement Through a Postpartum Intervention

The following is a summary of “Primary Care Utilization Within 1 Year After a Facilitated Postpartum–to–Primary Care Transition,” published in the February 2025 issue of Obstetrics & Gynecology by Delgado et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the impact of a behavioral science–informed intervention on primary care visits and screenings within 1 year postpartum for individuals with chronic conditions or pregnancy-related conditions with long-term health risks.

They performed a secondary analysis of a randomized controlled trials (RCTs) comparing a behavioral science–informed intervention to routine care. The intervention involved default scheduling of primary care practitioner (PCP) visits with nudge reminders and tailored language. The primary outcome was attendance at an annual examination or health care maintenance visit with a PCP within 1 year postpartum. Visits for any reason and receipt of screenings or services (e.g., weight, blood pressure, mood screening) were also compared and χ2 testing was used to compare outcomes between groups.

The results showed that 173 participants in the control group and 180 in the intervention group were followed for 1 year. The intervention group had a higher attendance rate for annual examinations with a PCP (59.0% vs 39.3%, P<.001) and more PCP visits for any reason (72.8% vs 61.3%, P=.02). Mental health disorder screening was more frequent in the intervention group (63.9% vs 55.5%, P=.046), but no significant differences in other screenings were noted.

Investigators concluded that the low-cost intervention aimed at facilitating postpartum-to-primary care transition within 4 months improved PCP engagement during the first year postpartum.

Source: journals.lww.com/greenjournal/abstract/9900/primary_care_utilization_within_1_year_after_a.1223.aspx