For a study, the researchers sought to determine how a multidisciplinary clinic affected access to pulmonary care and compliance with respiratory care standards. Researchers used retrospective data to evaluate pulmonary care from 2016 to 2019 and compliance with guidelines from March 2018 to February 2019. Subjects were assessed for adherence to pulmonary function testing (PFT) and polysomnography (PSG) guidelines using a standardized visit methodology. Only 51.2% of the 84 DMD patients had previous pulmonary involvement, and around one-third had been seen in the year before clinic commencement. The appointment was only completed by 23% of participants who had received a pulmonary referral. The average age of a subject’s first pulmonary contact reduced from 11.8 to 7.9 years after clinic beginning (P<.001), and 45% of the 77 unique clinic subjects had never had a pulmonary encounter before. Both ambulatory (8.7% to 86.1%) and non-ambulatory participants increased their adherence to PFT standards (25.9% to 90.1%). In the previous 12 months, approximately 79% of participants treated in the clinic had either completed or had an order for PSG. Creating a multispecialty clinic increased access to pulmonary care and evaluation for DMD patients. Continued treatment in this clinic will provide a better understanding of access hurdles and the ability to track long-term lung health.

