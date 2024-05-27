Improving SLE Management: Bridging Communication Gap in Patients and Clinicians

The following is a summary of “Communication GAP between patients and clinicians and the importance of patient reported outcomes in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus,” published in the March 2024 issue of Rheumatology by Elefante et al.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is a systemic autoimmune disease that involves multiple systems and is associated with significant morbidity and mortality.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating physicians’ and patients’ perspectives on SLE management, focusing on the role of patient-reported outcomes (PROs) in capturing patients’ experiences and informing treatment strategies.

They studied interviews with physicians and patients to explore ways to manage SLE and used PROs for the analysis. They also focused on physicians’ awareness and integration of PROs and patients’ preferences for holistic care. Findings were used to identify strategies for enhancing communication and collaboration in SLE management.

The results showed that physicians acknowledge the theoretical value of PROs in understanding patient experiences but need help with their practical implementation in treatment decisions. Patients emphasize the importance of being seen as whole individuals, considering their feelings and functionality, advocating for clearer communication, and better integrating their perspectives in medical consultations.

Investigators concluded that Enhanced communication strategies, including improved visit efficiency and clearer language, are essential to bridge the communication gap between patient and physician in SLE management, emphasizing the importance of holistic patient care.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S152169422400010X