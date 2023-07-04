The following is a summary of “Preoperative Code Status Discussion Workflows: Targets for Improvement in Multidisciplinary Pathways,” published in the JULY 2023 issue of Pain Management by Godage, et al.

In the context of preoperative care and the American College of Surgeons’ Geriatric Surgery Verification (GSV) program, discussions about perioperative code status discussions (CSDs) play a vital role. However, evidence suggests that CSDs need to be consistently conducted and documented. Therefore, understanding the challenges associated with CSDs and improving workflows through process mapping can enhance the GSV program’s implementation. For a study, researchers sought to utilize process mapping to identify and highlight the challenges related to perioperative code status discussions (CSDs) and provide insights for improving workflows and incorporating elements of the GSV program in preoperative decision-making.

Process mapping was employed to analyze and outline the workflows associated with perioperative code status discussions for patients undergoing thoracic surgery. Additionally, a potential process map was developed to illustrate how the GSV standards for goals and decision-making could be integrated into the workflow.

Process maps were generated to depict the workflows for outpatient settings and the day of surgery concerning perioperative code status discussions. Furthermore, a process map was created to propose a workflow that addresses limitations and incorporates the GSV Standards for Goals and Decision Making.

The process mapping approach revealed the challenges of implementing multidisciplinary care pathways, particularly perioperative code status discussions. It also emphasized the importance of centralizing and consolidating documentation for perioperative code status. The findings from the study can guide efforts to improve workflows and enhance the integration of the GSV program’s elements in preoperative decision-making.

