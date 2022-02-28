For a study, the researchers sought to find how successful intervention for improving glaucoma medication adherence was. A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial was conducted at a Veterans Affairs (VA) eye clinic. Veterans with medically treated glaucoma who reported poor adherence and their companions, if relevant, were included in the research. Participants and their companions, if applicable, were randomly assigned to either a medication adherence intervention that included glaucoma education, tailored disease management suggestions, and a reminder aid or a control arm that received general eye health information. According to an electronic monitor, the average proportion of prescription glaucoma medicine doses taken on schedule between patients in the 2 arms over the 6 months following randomization. The intervention group had a more significant mean proportion of prescribed dosages taken on time (0.85 vs 0.62, P<0.0001). In regression models that controlled for companion status, frequency of dosage, and race, there was no change in proportions between the 2 groups. According to the longitudinal model, the intervention group showed significantly higher adherence during the first month after randomization and remained higher for the next 6 months (month by treatment interaction, P=0.003). Glaucoma medication adherence could have been improved using a multimodal intervention.

Link:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S258941962100096X