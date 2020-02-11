Less than half of elderly patients with osteoporosis have good drug compliance, according to a study published in the Pakistan Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. Study investigators conducted a cross-sectional study to understand the medication compliance, and analyze influencing factors of compliance, among elderly patients with osteoporosis admitted to the hospital between March 2015 and January 2017. Medication status was assessed at 3, 6, and 12 months, with multivariate logistic regression analysis used to analyze factors affecting compliance. Discontinuation rates and causes varied by time period, with a cumulative medication withdrawal rate of 37% within 1 year. Among the 492 participants, good drug compliance was seen in only 45.73%. Education, marital status, and medication type affected compliance with medication in the study population. The authors suggest that patients be better educated on the importance of medication compliance and how to maintain it, physicians strengthen the psychological care of patients with osteoporosis, and that a follow-up system for drug compliance be established.