In CKD, Heart Failure Increases Likelihood of Inpatient Dialysis

Inpatient dialysis is more common in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and heart failure (HF), according to findings published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings. John J. Sim, MD, and colleagues explored dialysis patterns in adults with CKD. In total, 37% of 6,812 patients initiating dialysis had HF. Inpatient dialysis initiation was higher in patients with versus without HF (18.5% vs 9.6%). The mean estimated glomerular filtration rate at dialysis was 11.3 and 9.4 mL/min/1.73 m2 with and without HF, respectively. Among 5,499 patients who initiated hemodialysis, a central venous catheter (CVC) was used more often in patients with HF (58.5% vs 51.9%). Patients with versus without HF had multivariate rate ratios of 1.46 (95% CI, 1.26 to 1.69) for inpatient dialysis initiation and 1.04 (95% CI, 0.99 to 1.10) for CVC use. The rate ratio for CVC placement was 1.23 (95% CI, 1.14 to 1.33) for patients with HF with reduced ejection fraction.