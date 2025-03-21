SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

In CKD, Heart Failure Increases Likelihood of Inpatient Dialysis

Mar 21, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Flagg ME, Bhandari SK, Pak KJ, et al. Dialysis Transition Patterns of Chronic Kidney Disease Patients With and Without Heart Failure. Mayo Clin Proc. Published online February 13, 2025. doi:10.1016/j.mayocp.2024.11.029

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement