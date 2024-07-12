In-hospital Outcomes of Patients with HIV and Pulmonary Hypertension

The following is a summary of “In-hospital outcomes of pulmonary hypertension in HIV patients: A population based cohort study,” published in the May 2024 issue of Cardiology by Sanivarapu et al.

HIV can often lead to pulmonary hypertension (PH). However, the patient outcome of HIV with PH (HIV-PH) is not clear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study focusing on in-hospital outcomes in patients with HIV-PH, focusing on death rates, resource use, and overall healthcare impact.

They used data from the National Inpatient Sample (NIS) from late 2015 to 2019, identifying patients with both HIV and PH through the International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision, and Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) codes. NIS-provided national estimates weighted patient groups, and odds ratios were determined by univariate and multivariate regression analyses.

The results showed that out of 910,120 patients with HIV, only 28,175 (3.19%) had PH. Patients with HIV-PH were generally older than patients with HIV only (54.33 [±11.61] vs. 49.44 [±13.11]), mostly black (64.45% vs. 51.8%), and more often male (57.2%), all P<0.001. Patients with HIV-PH had more comorbidities with higher Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI 7.07 [±3.53] vs. 5.17 [±3.65]), more extended hospital stays (aMD: 0.79 days), and higher healthcare costs (aMD: $17,065), all P<0.001. Patients with HIV-PH faced higher odds of heart failure (aOR: 10.44), cardiogenic shock (aOR: 5.67), cardiomyopathy (aOR: 4.97), cardiac arrest (aOR: 1.94, respiratory failure (aOR: 3.29), mechanical ventilation (aOR: 1.71), aspiration pneumonia (aOR: 1.29), kidney injury (aOR: 2.14), 30-day mortality (aOR: 1.28), and overall mortality (aOR: 1.23); P<0.005.

Investigators concluded that patients with HIV and PH are generally older with more health issues, more extended hospital stays, and higher costs while facing higher risks of severe complications and death.

