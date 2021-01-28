Researchers conducted a pooled analysis to evaluate the efficacy of MF implants in specific subgroups of NP patients.

Researchers analyzed Pooled data from 2 RCTs for 375 patients across prespecified subjective and objective endpoints through day 90.

On day ninety, patients receiving implants and MFNS experienced significant improvements in nasal obstruction/congestion score, bilateral polyp grade, and ethmoid sinus obstruction compared to control using MFNS alone. Subgroups without asthma and with only one prior ESS experienced the most extensive treatment effect on NO/C. Those with recent surgery <24 months and BPG >5 showed the most considerable impact on endoscopic endpoints and RESS. Control patients with ESS <24 months were at seven times the highest risk for RESS. One patient experienced an implant-related adverse severe event.

The study concluded that on pooled analysis, MF implants with MFNS showed more favorable results than MFNS alone across several subjective and objective endpoints at day 90 and may play an essential role in the management of NP patients, especially those who have allergic rhinitis, expanded polyposis, altered smell, or had most recent ESS < 24 months.

Reference: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/1945892419850924