Diabetes control requires intensive lifestyle intervention (ILI). The Weight Achievement and Intensive Treatment (Why WAIT) program is a 12-week multidisciplinary weight management program that has been used in real-world clinical practice since 2005 and has demonstrated long-term weight loss maintenance for 5 to 10 years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the program turned virtual, relying on telemedicine and mobile health apps. For a retrospective pilot study, researchers intended to assess the efficacy of a virtual model of an already established and successful in-person diabetes and weight control program that has been in place since 2005.

Between February 2019 and December 2020, they analyzed 38 patients with diabetes and obesity who were enrolled in the Why WAIT program. About 16 individuals were enrolled in the virtual program (VP), which was compared to 22 participants who had completed the previous two physical programs (PPs) prior to COVID-19. After 12 weeks of ILI, they assessed changes in body weight, A1C, blood pressure (BP), and lipid profile.

Body weight in VP reduced by 7.4±3.6 kg from baseline, whereas in PP it decreased by 6.8±3.5 kg (P=0.6 across groups). A1C reduced by -1.03%± 1.10% from baseline in VP and by -1.03%± 1.20% in PP (P=0.9 across groups). Both groups improved in terms of blood pressure, lipid profile, and all other indicators, with no significant difference between them.

In terms of improving body weight, A1C, BP, and lipid profile, as well as lowering the number of anti-hyperglycemic drugs, virtual multidisciplinary ILI was as successful as in-person intervention programs. The findings implied that extending the Why WAIT program to a broader group of patients with diabetes and obesity in a virtual format is possible and perhaps as successful as the in-person program.

