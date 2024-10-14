SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

In silico and in vitro evaluation of a PE38 and Nb-based recombinant immunotoxin targeting the GRP78 receptor in cancer cells.

Oct 14, 2024

Experts: Mona Khoshbakht,Mohammad Mahdi Forghanifard,Hossein Aghamollaei,Jafar Amani

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Mona Khoshbakht

    Department of Biology, Damghan Branch, Islamic Azad University, Damghan, Iran.

    Mohammad Mahdi Forghanifard

    Department of Biology, Damghan Branch, Islamic Azad University, Damghan, Iran.

    Hossein Aghamollaei

    Chemical Injuries Research Center, Systems Biology and Poisonings Institute, Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran.

    Jafar Amani

    Applied Microbiology Research Center, Biomedicine Technologies Institute, Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement